Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other In 41st Wedding Anniversary Post

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. On December 9, the duo celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Shabana shared a heartwarming post featuring a candid moment with her 'Jadu'. In the picture, the couple is seen looking into each other's eyes.

Sharing the photo, Shabana wrote, "To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all."

The post quickly went viral after she shared it on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with warm wishes and compliments. Take a look:

Several celebrities, including Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and Meiyang Chang, also extended their greetings to the couple. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder, who shares the same anniversary date, posted a cheerful message saying, "Happy happy anniversary my anniversary sharers."

Javed Akhtar was previously married to veteran screenwriter Honey Irani. The two have two children from that marriage - actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director-producer Zoya Akhtar. After their separation, Javed Akhtar married Shabana Azmi in 1984.

Shabana Azmi is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal life, including intimate gatherings with friends and family.

Born to legendary poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi, Shabana has worked with some of India's most iconic filmmakers, including Shyam Benegal, Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Aparna Sen.

Over the decades, she has portrayed strong, memorable female characters in films such as Mrityu Dand, Ankur, Mandi, Arth and Godmother.

Beyond her acting career, Shabana Azmi is also known for her social work. She has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and education.