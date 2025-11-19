Farhan Akhtar Says <i>ZNMD</i> Scene With Naseeruddin Shah Reminds Him Of His Conflict With Father Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently promoting his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, recalled a particular scene with Naseeruddin Shah in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, reminding him of a childhood rift with his own father Javed Akhtar. During a recent chat, Farhan said he didn't need to pretend as emotions came naturally.​

What Farhan Said About The Scene

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Farhan recalled how the scene—in which he confronts his estranged father—opened up a childhood wound after his father was separated from his mother Honey Irani.

"In some way, it transported me back to my childhood, to the questions that I had with my father when I was younger, not knowing what had happened and why my parents were not together. So, I think it tapped into that somewhere, and it somehow came out in that scene but not in a conscious way. But I remember feeling very emotional when that scene was shot and not having to pretend to be emotional at all. It all came very naturally," Farhan said.​

Farhan shared that he and Naseeruddin didn't rehearse that scene at all. "The first couple of times, it felt more natural because he was speaking to me for the first time, and we didn't rehearse at all," he shared.​

The 12-Year-Old Feud Between Farhan And Naseeruddin Shah

After 12 years of the remark passed by Naseeruddin Shah about Farhan's performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the Lakshya actor recently responded to it, calling it a "distasteful" remark.​

Speaking about the comment, Farhan said, "It didn't feel good when I read it, but you have to take it in your stride. It is his opinion. In those moments, I can sit and focus on bringing myself down or live with the fact that this is how one person, who I respect and admire as an actor, feels and focus on people who are appreciating what I am doing".​

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar shared his first reaction to the comment to India TV, "I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn't like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that... But to go in the press and say this... I found that distasteful".​

Reacting to Farhan's recent response, Naseeruddin Shah said his comment was "exaggerated a bit".