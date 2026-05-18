<i>Karuppu</i> Makers Get A Special Wish From Chief Minister Vijay As Suriya-Trisha Film Nears Rs 100 Crore At The Box Office

Suriya-starrer Karuppu is continuing its strong run at the domestic box office, with the film now inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Amid the film's impressive theatrical run, the makers of Karuppu shared a special moment on social media that has now caught fans' attention. Taking to X, the makers revealed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had personally extended his wishes and congratulations to producer SR Prabhu on the film's grand success.

The makers wrote, "We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl's #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes."

What has made the gesture even more noteworthy for fans is Vijay's well-known bond with Trisha Krishnan, who plays the female lead in the film opposite Suriya.

Trisha and Vijay have shared a long-standing friendship, often making headlines for their close camaraderie. The actress had also attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony earlier, a moment that was widely discussed among fans.

Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore net on day 3 in India. Out of this, Tamil screenings contributed Rs 24.20 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.15 crore to the total.

Karuppu had opened with Rs 15.50 crore on day 1 across 4,891 shows. The collections saw a major jump on day 2, with the film earning Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows nationwide.

With this, the movie's total India net collection now stands at Rs 68 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 78.75 crore.

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