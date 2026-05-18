Off Campus Season 2 Confirmed. Here Is Every Major Cast Update So Far

Fans of Off Campus have some good news. The hit college romance drama is officially coming back for season 2, and several cast details have already been confirmed. Season 1 followed the romance between Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham at Briar University. Now, it looks like their story is far from over.

Belmont Cameli, who plays Garrett, confirmed he is returning for the next season. Speaking to Us Weekly, he told fans, “We will be along for the ride the whole time.”

Ella Bright is also returning as Hannah. She shared with Us Weekly, “We're excited to see what season 2 holds for [us].”

Season 2 is also expected to bring back John Logan's storyline and to play the role, Antonio Cipriano will return. Well, his love interest has now officially been cast. India Fowler has joined the show as Grace Ivers. Fans may know her from Fear Street: Prom Queen. Grace will play Logan's romantic interest in the new season.

It is still unclear whether Logan and Grace will become the main couple of season 2 or simply get a more prominent storyline.

Several other familiar faces, including Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker and Stephen Kalyn as Dean, are also expected to return.

One major cast member, however, will be missing. Josh Heuston will not return next season as Justin. Creator Louisa Levy confirmed the news while speaking to TV Guide. She said, “Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point.”

Levy added, “We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never.”

There is still no confirmation about whether Steve Howey will return as Phil Graham.

Meanwhile, Deadline also reported that Phillipa Soo has joined season 2 in a guest role as a theater director at Briar University.