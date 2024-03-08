UGC Releases Guidelines For Universities For Setting Up Off-Campus Centre

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification for the state private universities who are willing to set up off-campus centre within the state. As per the guidelines released by the UGC, the modalities for considering the proposals to start off-campus centres by the state private universities are as follows-

As approved in the 577th Meeting of the Commission held on February 13, 2024:

- The university will be allowed to start off-campus centre(s), within the jurisdiction of the state establishing the state private university.

-The state private university will start off-campus centre(s), provided that there is a provision for opening off-campus centres in the respective State University Act. Only those state private universities that have completed at least five years after commencement of its academic activities or programmes at its main campus will be eligible to start off-campus centre.

-The state private university should have an approval or issuance of a Letter of Intent from the relevant statutory / regulatory body (wherever applicable) to start a specific program of its interest in the off-campus centre.

-The state private university should have ownership title of the land or lease for a period of at least 30 years for the establishment of the proposed off-campus centre.

-The state private university should try to maintain high standards of education, including the requirement of manpower and physical infrastructure offered by the state private university at the off-campus centre, at least on par with the standards of education offered at the main campus.

The 'UGC (Establishment and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003 allows State Private Universities to set up of-campus centre(s) with the prior approval of UGC and that of the State Government.