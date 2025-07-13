UGC NET Result June 2025: When To Expect Scorecards

The UGC NET June 2025 results are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer key will also be published alongside the results. Candidates can check their results by logging in using their credentials once the link is activated.

When to Expect UGC NET Result 2025 for June Session?

Based on previous years' trends, the UGC NET result and final answer key are usually released within 2-4 weeks after the provisional answer key. However, the provisional key was released on July 5 and objections closed on July 8.

What Is the Official Website to Check UGC NET Result 2025?

Candidates can check their UGC NET June 2025 result on the official NTA UGC NET website:

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Image Credit: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result Online?

Follow the steps below to download your UGC NET scorecard:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'UGC NET June 2025 Result' link in the Public Notices section

Log in using your Application Number and Password or DOB

View your result and download it

Take a printout for future use

What Is the UGC NET 2025 Exam Pattern?

The UGC NET exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. It includes:

Paper I: General Aptitude (common for all)

Paper II: Subject-specific

Both papers have objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

What Is the Marking Scheme for UGC NET 2025?

2 marks for each correct answer

No negative marking

Unanswered questions do not get any marks

If a question is incorrect, full marks will be given to all who attempted it

What Subjects Are Covered in UGC NET June 2025?

UGC NET 2025 was held in 83 subjects, including:

Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Gujarati, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Library Science, Journalism, Labour Welfare, and many others.

Who Is Eligible to Appear for UGC NET?

UGC NET determines eligibility for:

Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor

Eligibility criteria include a Master's degree with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved categories).

Where to Get Latest Updates on UGC NET Result?

For authentic and real-time updates, always refer to: