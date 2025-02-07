Advertisement

UGC NET Results Expected Soon, Check Details

The UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor'.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UGC NET Results Expected Soon, Check Details
UGC NET exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC NET to check their results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results. 

NTA released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 examination on January 31. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key until February 3, 2025. Applicants were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for contesting each answer. 

The agency will release the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the students. The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27. 

Steps to check UGC NET results

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on UGC Result link under candidate activity
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit
  • Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

The UGC NET entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UGC NET, UGC NET 2025, UGC NET Result Date
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.