UGC NET Results Expected Soon, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the results for the UGC NET December 2024 exam. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC NET to check their results. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

NTA released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2024 examination on January 31. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the answer key until February 3, 2025. Applicants were required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for contesting each answer.

The agency will release the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the students. The exam was conducted from January 3 to January 27.

Steps to check UGC NET results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on UGC Result link under candidate activity

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

The UGC NET entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.