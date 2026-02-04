UGC NET December 2025 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET December 2025 result today. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website using their application credentials. The examination for 85 subjects was conducted nationwide in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys for exams held on December 31, 2025, and January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, 2026, along with the question papers and recorded responses, were released on January 14 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to allow candidates to raise challenges.

Challenges submitted by candidates were reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge was found to be valid, the answer key was revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised final answer key, the result is prepared and declared. No individual communication is sent to candidates regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The final answer key approved by the expert panel is binding. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

About Examination

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test conducted to assess:

Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts

Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Admission to PhD programmes under the revised UGC framework

The December 2025 session was held in computer-based mode across multiple shifts and subjects.

Details Covered In Result

The result will include:

Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Aggregate score and percentile

Qualification status (JRF/NET/PhD only)

Category-wise cut-off details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard.

What Happens After Result

Candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching positions as and when vacancies are announced. Those awarded JRF will be eligible for funded PhD programmes and research fellowships.

Under the revised policy, candidates without JRF can also apply for PhD admission based on their NET score and interview performance, subject to university norms.

Key Advice For Candidates

Candidates should download and save their result and certificate once released, as universities and recruiting bodies may require the scorecard during admissions, interviews, or verification processes.

UGC NET December 2025 Result Live: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'UGC NET December 2025 Result' link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download and print the scorecard

Candidates are advised to keep copies of the scorecard for future admission or recruitment processes.

Here Are Live Updates On UGC NET December 2025 Result