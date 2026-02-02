Advertisement

UGC NET December 2025 Result To Be Out Soon: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

UGC NET exams were held from December thirty first to January seventh for eligibility of assistant professor and junior research fellowship.

Read Time: 2 mins
UGC NET December 2025 Result To Be Out Soon: Check Steps To Download Scorecard
UGC NET 2026 Results Expected Soon On Official NTA Website
  • NTA will release the UGC NET 2026 result by February 4 on its official website
  • The UGC NET exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026
  • The provisional answer key and objection window for UGC NET 2026 have been closed
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) by February 4, said NTA on X. Once declared candidates, who appeared for the exam can visit the website to download the result.

The NTA has already declared the provisional answer key, and the objection window has also been closed. The result is expected to be tentatively release by February 4, said NTA. The exams for the UGC NET were conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

Steps to download result:

1. Visit the official website nta.ac.in

2. Navigate to the UGC NET 2026 exam

3. Click the result link.

4. Download the result and save for future

UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted by the NTA in India to determine candidates' eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is held twice a year in computer-based mode and consists of two papers: Paper 1 tests general teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 assesses subject-specific knowledge. There is no negative marking, and qualifying the exam makes candidates eligible for academic teaching and research opportunities in Indian universities and colleges.

Show full article

UGC NET December 2025 Result, UGC NET Result 2026, Ugc Net Scorecard Download
