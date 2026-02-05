UGC NET Results 2025 Announced: Check Your Scorecard And Cut-off Marks

UGC NET Result 2025 Out:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025. Candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download the result.

The highest cut-off marks for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) were 248 for an unreserved category candidate in Prakrit, followed by 244 in the Buddhist and Jaina subject, and 240 in the French version subject. According to NTA, a total of 5,141 candidates qualified for JRF, 59,821 for Assistant Professor, and 117,058 for PhD only.

The result was uploaded in a PDF sheet in which candidates will be able to see cut-off marks for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD only.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in a computer-based mode for 85 subjects over six days. The exam was held in 11 shifts between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026, at 663 examination centers across 283 cities in the country. A total of 9,93,702 candidates applied for the examination.

Of the registered candidates, 7,35,614 appeared for the exam. According to official information, 5,108 candidates have been declared successful for both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions. 54,713 candidates have been found eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD admission, while 17,058 candidates are eligible only for PhD admission.

The number of female candidates was the highest among all applicants. 5,85,400 female candidates registered, constituting 58.91 percent of the total. The number of male candidates was 4,08,245, representing 41.08 percent, while 57 candidates from the third gender category applied.

To ensure transparency in the examination evaluation process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the question papers, provisional answer keys, and candidates' recorded responses on its website from January 14 to January 17, 2026.

To view the UGC NET December 2025 results

1. candidates need to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. They must click on the UGC NET December 2025 Result link and enter their application number and date of birth to access their scorecard.

3. Candidates are advised to download and save their results for future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions will be provided with eligibility certificates and Junior Research Fellowship award letters through the National Testing Agency portal.