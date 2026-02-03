UGC-NET December 2025 Result Expected To Be Released Tomorrow, Download Link Here

UGC-NET December 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2025 examination result tomorrow, February 4, 2026. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the agency, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that the result date for the UGC-NET December examination is February 4, 2026. The exams were conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

UGC-NET December 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Download Result For UGC-NET December 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Login with your application number and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

UGC NET December 2025 Result Download Link

UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted by the NTA in India to determine candidates' eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is held twice a year in computer-based mode and consists of two papers: Paper 1 tests general teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 assesses subject-specific knowledge. There is no negative marking, and qualifying the exam makes candidates eligible for academic teaching and research opportunities in Indian universities and colleges.