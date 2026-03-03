UGC NET 2025: Delhi High Court Orders Exam Body To Review Final Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Result: In a significant order, the Delhi High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to constitute an expert committee to examine alleged errors in the History paper of the UGC NET December 2025 cycle.

The order comes amid a controversy over the History paper of the UGC NET held between December 2025 and January 2026, with several candidates alleging that nine questions and two translations were incorrect. Candidates claimed they raised objections after the provisional answer key was released on January 14, but no clarification was provided by the exam body when the final result was declared on February 4.

Following this, a candidate, Kartikey Kahol, approached the High Court. He submitted that he had missed qualifying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) by just two marks due to allegedly incorrect options provided by the NTA.

What Happened During The Court Hearing

During the hearing, the court observed that certain answer options were so similar that they could have caused confusion among candidates. The court directed the NTA to award two marks to the petitioner. With the additional marks, he now qualifies for JRF.

An expert committee must be formed within four weeks.

The committee will examine grievances raised by candidates.

A reasoned decision must be taken within four weeks thereafter.

The issue is not limited to a single candidate. As many as 60,777 candidates appeared for the History paper, and the court noted that the alleged discrepancies could potentially impact a large number of aspirants.

Several students claimed that while raising objections, they cited standard academic sources, including works by historians such as Satish Chandra and Abhishek Yadav. However, they alleged that their objections were rejected without a detailed explanation.

Candidates further pointed out that a fee of Rs 200 was charged for challenging each question, but there was no transparency regarding how subject experts reviewed the objections.

With the court mandating an expert review, it is unclear at this stage whether the December 2025 UGC NET History results will be revised for affected candidates.