Ranveer Singh Said Rakesh Bedi Deserves Rs 500 Crore If <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Makes Rs 1,000 Crore

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who shot to limelight with his stellar performance in the Dhurandhar franchise, said Ranveer Singh gave him the biggest compliment. Speaking on India Podcasts the actor said Ranveer told him he deserves Rs 500 crore if the film crosses Rs 1,000 crore.

Asked about his chemistry with Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi said, "Bohot achchi tuning rahi, aur jab mera last day tha... tab Ranveer ne mike apne haath mein li aur bola ki agar ye film ₹1,000 crore ka dhanda karegi toh usme ₹500 crore Rakesh ji ke vajah se honge (There was such good tuning on set. When it was my last day, Ranveer took the mic and said that if the film makes ₹1,000 crore at the box office, then ₹500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji)!"

Humbled by Ranveer Singh's generosity, Bedi said Ranveer shouldn't make such bombastic statements.

Rakesh added, "Ek character actor ke liye issey badi respect aur kya ho sakti hai? Ek director jo bol raha hai, aur usne mere kandhe pe haath rakh ke bola, film ke dauran, 'Rakesh ji jab aapka last day aayega na shooting ka, toh main ro parunga! Sir, I will miss you! So iss tarah ka atmosphere create hua tha poore film mein. Toh kaam achcha hi hoga na (What more respect can a character actor ask for? The director told me that when it will be my last day on set, he will start crying. So that was the atmosphere on set, and that reflects in the good work)?'"

Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel—a scheming and manipulative Karachi politician in the franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews

Based on the figures, the film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has made a strong start. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy action thriller earned Rs 44 crore on Wednesday from previews alone. The collections came from 12,292 shows across the country, with overall occupancy at 46.7%.

The pan-India project officially released in theatres today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.