UGC-NET 2025: Raise Objections For Provisional Answer Key Before July 8 Here

UGC-NET 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission - National Entrance Test (UGC-NET) provisional answer key today, July 6, 2025. Candidates will be able to raise objections on the answer key until 5 PM on July 8, 2025 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET exam was held on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. in two shifts- first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

UGC-NET 2025 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on "UGC-NET June-2025: Click Here to Answer Key Challenge".

A new page will open.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Enter or select the issue in the answer key.

Your challenge/objection will be successfully raised.

The concerned agency will carefully review your challenge and if any, changes will be made accordingly and a new answer key will be released.

Candidates who are yet to download the answer key can do so by visiting the official website and clicking on the "Provisional Answer Key" under the "Public Notices" section. The answer key will be automatically downloaded upon clicking.

UGC-NET 2025 Answer Key: Exam Pattern