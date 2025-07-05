University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Details Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam in July 2025. Once released, Candidates who appeared for the June exam will be able to download the answer key on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC-NET examinations are conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges, and also for admission to PhD programs.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How To Download Answer key?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Under the "Public Notices", click on " UGC-NET June 2025: Provisional Answer Key".

The provisional answer key will be automatically downloaded.

Save the answer key for future reference.

Once released, candidates will be able to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key by paying the specified non-refundable fee and the NTA will check if the objections are valid or not. If valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly and published again.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Exam Paper

The exam consisted of two papers, both had questions in objective-type and Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-format.

Each question carries a weightage of two marks and no negative marking is applied for wrong answers.

If a questions is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all the candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question.

The UGC NET June exam was held on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. in two shifts- first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and second from 3 PM to PM.