CSIR UGC-NET June Exam Admit Card Released, Check Exam Date, Steps To Download

CSIR UGC-NET June Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) 2025. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 28, 2025 in Computer Based mode in two shifts.

The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm for examination of two subjects- Life Sciences and Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

The second shift (3 pm to 6 pm) will conduct examinations for three subjects, including: Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

CSIR UGC-NET Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: Click Here To Download Admit Card".

A new link will open.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

The NTA conducts the CSIR UGC-NET examination to appoint candidates for the role of Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. and admission to Ph.D. only.

The admit card released is provisional in nature. For any queries or to stay updated regarding the exam, candidates are advised to visit the official website.