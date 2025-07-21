UGC-NET June Result: 54,885 Qualified For Assistant Professor, PhD, 1,28,179 For Only PhD

UGC-NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June Cycle 2025 today, July 21. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The number of candidates who qualified for the role of JRF and Assistant Professor stands at 5,269, 54,885 for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, 1,28,179 candidates qualified only for PhD.

UGC-NET Exam Statistics 2025

A total of 10,19,751 students registered for the examination while only 7,52,007 candidates appeared.

The total number of registered male students were recorded at 4,28,853, of which 3,05,122 appeared.

Female registered candidates were recorded at 5,90,837, of which 4,46,849 had appeared for the examination.

UGC-NET June Exam Result: How To Download UGC-NET June Result?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, under the "Candidate Activity", click on "UGC-NET June 2025: Click Here For Scorecard".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Essentially, it's a gateway for those seeking careers in academia and research.

The June exam was held in Computer-Based format across India in several shifts.