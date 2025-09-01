"Never Felt Better In My Life": Donald Trump Amid He Is 'Dead' Viral Trend

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the speculations of his 'deteriorating' health in a post on Truth Social, saying he has "never felt better" in his life. Trump was responding to a post by conservative commentator DC Draino - who called out the people on the internet for having "comical double standards".

"Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he's "sharp" and "top of his game". Meanwhile he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard," the post read.

To this, Trump responded: "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE".

He further mentioned that Washington DC has become a "crime-free zone" in the same post.

#TrumpIsDead

Rumours about Trump's health have made rounds on social media, with the hashtag "TrumpIsDead trending on X. Speculations grew when the White House published a blank schedule last week. Trump, however, dismissed the rumours by posting a picture of him playing golf on Saturday - which was also termed "fake" by some social media users.

The hashtag also became a viral trend when US Vice President JD Vance said he was prepared to step into the role of President should a "terrible tragedy" strike. Stressing that Trump was fit and energetic, Vance said that unforeseen events could not be ruled out.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning. Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he said in an interview with USA Today.

The chatter was further amplified by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's remarks, which went viral, in which he said that there was "no end in sight" for the show, but linked its eventual conclusion to Donald Trump's death. "No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies. When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (J D) Vance will ban dancing," he said in July.

Trump's Health

Concerns about Trump's health were sparked since earlier this year when he was spotted with a large bruise on the back of his hand. Days later, a couple of new marks were also seen on his palm. Trump's team has on multiple occasions tried to cover the bruise with foundation.

Amid the growing rumours, the White House had downplayed the bruises, saying that he gets the marks from shaking hands with thousands of people. White House physician Dr Sean Barbaella, in a letter to the White House, said that the bruise "is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Later, many photos of his swollen leg also circulated on social media.

In July, the White House addressed the concerns by confirming that the 79-year-old US President has chronic venous insufficiency - a vein condition that causes the swelling.