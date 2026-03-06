Kristi Noem To Serve As US Envoy For Shield Of Americas'. What It Means

US President Donald Trump announced that outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will serve as "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas”.

Trump replaced Noem with Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin, two days after she faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP members as well as Democrats.

Known for her tumultuous tenure at the Department of Homeland Security, which resulted in protests and lawsuits against the agency's immigration enforcement tactics, Noem is the first Cabinet member to leave during Trump's second term.

What Is ‘Shield Of The Americas'?

The Shield of the Americas is an initiative launched by Donald Trump to stop mass migration to the United States and tackle drug cartels, The Independent reported.

The initiative will include a summit this weekend in Miami that will feature allied Latin American leaders like President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and President Javier Milei of Argentina.

As of now, it is unclear what duties Noem will be completing in her role as special envoy. In a statement on X, she thanked Trump for the appointment and said she would work closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the role.

Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 5, 2026

The Shield of the Americas will be guided in part by Trump's foreign policy initiatives in the Western Hemisphere. Dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine” after the 1823 Monroe Doctrine, the policy has been described by the Trump administration as enlisting “established friends” in the Western Hemisphere to pursue US aims and expanding relationships by “cultivating and strengthening new partners”, a report in The Hill noted.

Since his return to power, Trump has announced plans to “take back” the Panama Canal, directed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America", make Canada the 51st US state and pushed efforts to acquire Greenland.

The summit to make the Shield of the Americas official may largely focus on counterterrorism measures in the region. Chilean President-elect José Antonio Kast and Honduran President Nasry “Tito” Asfura are also expected to be among the 13 heads of state attending the event.

However, notable leaders like Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro will be missing from the event.

The Trump administration has maintained interest in connecting with Latin American leaders to combat drug trafficking, human smuggling and undocumented migration. Noem is expected to work with leaders in both North and South America in her new role.

Trump has made it a priority to target drug cartels trafficking narcotics into the US, accusing them of killing millions of Americans through the smuggling of fentanyl. His actions include declaring cartels as foreign terrorists and conducting periodic strikes on boats accused of drug trafficking.