Advertisement

'No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender': Trump

Trump said that the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran "back from the brink of destruction."

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'No Deal With Iran Except Unconditional Surrender': Trump
The post came as Israel bombarded regime targets in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut.
  • US President Trump demanded Iran's unconditional surrender to end hostilities
  • Trump promises to help rebuild Iran's economy if it installs new leadership
  • Trump introduced a new slogan, "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN" a riff on his MAGA campaign
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
United States:

US President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The post came as Israel bombarded regime targets in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said US strikes against Iran were "about to surge dramatically."

Trump said that following any capitulation by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran "back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."

This would be contingent on the installation of what he called "a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s)."

He closed with a new slogan — "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" — a riff on his "Make America Great Again" political brand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US President Donald Trump, Iran Unconditional Surrender, Israel Bombards Tehran
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com