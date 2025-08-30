"Trump Is Dead": After JD Vance's "Terrible Tragedy" Remark, A Viral Trend

US President Donald Trump has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for a couple of days, but not for his usual political moves, announcement of tariffs or off-the-cuff remarks. Posts with the phrase "Trump Is Dead" took over the platform and made the digital world look for confirmations and reasons why it was viral.

Was it sparked by concerns over his health, or is it tied to recent remarks from Vice President JD Vance and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening?

The phrase became a trend days after Vance was asked in an exclusive interview with USA Today on August 27 if he was prepared to step into the role of commander in chief, should a "terrible tragedy" strike. Stressing that the 79-year-old was fit and energetic, Vance said that unforeseen events could not be ruled out.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," Vance told USA Today. He added, "Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

Vance's comments on the line of succession may have sparked the trend. Trump has also faced health concerns recently. In July, the White House confirmed he has chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that causes leg swelling.

Even before the official announcement was made, photos of his visibly swollen legs sparked speculation. Trump also survived two assassination attempts while campaigning in the run-up to his return to the White House.

The Simpsons Factor

The chatter was amplified by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening's remarks at San Diego Comic-Con in July. As reported by Euronews, citing Variety, the creator of the long-running animated series said that there was "no end in sight" for the show, but linked its eventual conclusion to Donald Trump's death.

"No, there's no end in sight. We're going to keep going. We're going to go until somebody dies," Groening said. He then added a line that immediately set social media alight. "When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (J.D.) Vance will ban dancing."

The show has a long history of eerily accurate predictions about Trump, from his election victory in 2000 to a re-election storyline in 2015.

Past Rumours

It is not the first time fake reports of the President's death have gained traction online. In September 2023, Donald Trump Jr.'s X account was hacked, and the hacker posted a fake message declaring his father had died and that he was pledging to run for presidency. The claim was swiftly debunked when Donald Trump himself posted on Truth Social to assure supporters he was alive.