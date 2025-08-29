JD Vance Says Trump In "Good Shape", But He's Ready To Be US President If...

Amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump's health, his deputy, JD Vance, believes he is ready to take charge as America's commander-in-chief in case of any "terrible tragedy." The Vice President, however, reassured that Trump is in "good shape" to complete his four-year term in the White House.

In an interview with USA Today, Vance recalled setting foot in the Oval Office for the first time in January and being "overwhelmed" by its "grandeur" and "incredible history."

Addressing concerns about the 79-year-old Trump's health, Vance said, "The president is in incredibly good health...He's got incredible energy."

"I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," the 41-year-old Republican added.

Vance's remarks came amid growing concerns about Trump's health after a large bruise was seen on the president's hand during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. At 78 years and seven months in January, Trump was the oldest president in US history to take the oath of office in January this year. His predecessor, Joe Biden, was 78 and two months when he assumed office in 2021.

Vance, the third-youngest Vice President in US history, however, said that he's prepared to take charge as the US President in case of any "terrible tragedy" happening to Trump.

"...If, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he told USA Today.

Trump, earlier this month, called Vance his "most likely" heir to the MAGA movement, but the Vice President has continued to brush off speculation about his 2028 plans.

Vance also commented on Trump's "distinctive style" of decorating the White House and said he likes the way the Oval Office is redecorated.

He talked about walking into the White House for the first time in January. "It was an amazing thing. I was overwhelmed by the grandeur of the office, all of the incredible history that had been made. But if I was being honest, it was the middle winter, the drapes were closed. It was very dark. It had kind of a dark and gloomy feeling. This is the workplace of the leader of the free world. It should be a little brighter. I like what the president has done to it," he said.