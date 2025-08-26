Trump's Hand Bruise, Makeup Is Viral Again. What The White House Said In Past

US President Donald Trump had a noticeable bruise on the back of his right hand in the Oval Office on Monday. This came only days after a similar mark was seen on his left hand, leading to concerns that the 79-year-old has been dealing with a medical issue for months.

The President's team has, in the past, tried to cover the bruise, which first appeared months ago, with foundation, but it was left uncovered this time.

What the White House had said

Pictures taken at the White House on Monday with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung brought into focus Trump's hands and the visible marks on them.

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella and press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier downplayed the bruises, claiming frequent, forceful handshakes and the use of aspirin, which is a common cardiovascular health preventive, caused them.

Dr Barbabella further elaborated in a letter to the White House in July that the bruise "is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

As Dr Barbabella noted in the letter, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a "benign and common condition, especially among individuals over the age of 70." Tests found that "there was no evidence of arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis (DVT)," according to Forbes.

Dr Barbabella added that "out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit."

"President Trump remains in excellent health," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time that the diagnosis was made following tests to assess the president's right hand, which was swollen and bruised, USA Today reported.

What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

According to the National Institutes of Health, the condition is "prevalent," affecting about 150,000 new individuals annually. The NIH states that "incompetent venous valves are the underlying cause in the majority of cases."

The condition can result in "diminished quality of life and loss of work productivity" as well as more severe conditions like venous ulcers if treatment is not received.