National Testing Agency To Release UGC-NET June Result On July 22

UGC-NET June Cycle Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June cycle on July 22, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET June Exam Result: How To Download UGC-NET June Result?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, under the "Candidate Activity", click on "UGC-NET June 2025: Click Here For Scorecard".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Essentially, it's a gateway for those seeking careers in academia and research.

The NTA will also release the cut-off marks along with the result.

The June exam was held in Computer-Based format across India in several shifts.