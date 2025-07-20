Advertisement

National Testing Agency To Release UGC-NET June Result On July 22

UGC-NET Result 2025: Students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET June Cycle Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June cycle on July 22, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC-NET June Exam Result: How To Download UGC-NET June Result?

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, under the "Candidate Activity", click on "UGC-NET June 2025: Click Here For Scorecard".
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Click on "Submit".
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. Essentially, it's a gateway for those seeking careers in academia and research.

The NTA will also release the cut-off marks along with the result.

The June exam was held in Computer-Based format across India in several shifts.

