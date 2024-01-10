UGC NET December 2023 Result To Be Announced On January 17, Check Details

UGC NET December 2023 result, initially set for January 10, is now scheduled for January 17.

The result date for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 has been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the updated schedule, the result is now set to be announced on January 17. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared on January 10. The delay in the release of result is due to a re-examination round organised for candidates who were unable to attend the initially scheduled exam date due to flooding and adverse conditions caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Candidates will be able to access their results on the official website once they are out.

The official website states, "NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC - NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in."



UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET December results section.

Provide your application number and date of birth to log in.

Review and download your results.

Print a copy for future reference.





The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency for 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the examination held from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA's official websites for the latest updates.