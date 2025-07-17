UGC NET June 2025 Cycle Result To Be Announced On July 22, Here's How To Check

UGC NET June 2025 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results of the UGC NET June 2025 cycle will be declared on July 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once released.

The exam was conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in the country from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5.

Candidates who found discrepancies in the provisional answer key were allowed to raise objections between July 6 and July 8.

All objections have been reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key is revised accordingly for all candidates. The final result is prepared based on the revised answer key.

As per NTA, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge. The final answer key, as determined by the experts after reviewing the objections, will be considered final.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website - https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in - for the latest updates.