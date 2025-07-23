Bihar Woman Cracks UGC NET In First Attempt While Raising Child, Managing Home

In Ramnagar Mahesh, a remote village in Bihar's Madhepura district, a homemaker has scripted an inspiring success story by clearing the UGC NET June 2025 exam in her very first attempt. Balancing household responsibilities, raising a child, and simultaneously appearing for her postgraduate examinations, she defied the odds to achieve this milestone. In this exclusive interview, she shares her journey, the challenges she faced, and the strategy behind her remarkable success.

Nitu Kumari (24) secured 76.91 percentile in the Hindi subject. She had applied for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD eligibility.

Balancing housework, childcare, and studies is no easy task. How did you manage your time?

I divided my study time into three slots each day. I completed the early morning household chores by 7 AM and then studied until 9 AM. After lunch and a short rest, I resumed studying from 1 PM to 4 PM. At night, after finishing all the household work and putting my child to sleep, I studied again from 8 PM to 10 PM. On average, I managed to study for 6 to 7 hours daily.

What study materials or books did you refer to for UGC NET preparation?

I didn't rely on any standard books. I focused entirely on the notes provided by my teacher. I used to prepare concise notes from the lectures and revise them regularly. Consistency was key.

Did you take help from any online classes or coaching?

Yes, I joined online classes on an app. For Paper 1 and Paper 2, I studied under Dr Lokesh Bali Sir, whose guidance played a crucial role in my preparation.

What kind of challenges did you face while preparing from a remote village, especially being in your in-laws' home?

Preparing for UGC NET from a village and while living with in-laws was certainly a challenge. But I saw those difficulties as stepping stones. Overcoming them became a part of my journey-and, in fact, one of the key reasons behind my success.

What inspired you to pursue and crack this difficult exam?

My biggest inspiration came from my husband, Sumit Thakur, and my maternal grandfather (Nana Ji), both of whom always motivated me and believed in my potential. Their encouragement pushed me to aim higher and never give up.

Was it difficult to prepare for the UGC NET while also appearing for postgraduate exams?

It was definitely tough. But the advantage was that Paper 2 in NET aligns with our postgraduate subject, so I could prepare both together. I appeared for my first-year PG exam in December and then began dedicated NET preparation from February onwards. Paper 1 was general in nature, so I devoted extra time to it.

What's your biggest success mantra?

My mantra is simple: self-belief, discipline, and consistent practice. Learning from one's mistakes is equally important. I truly believe in the saying,

"Man ke haare haar hai, man ke jeete jeet"

("If you think you're defeated in your mind, you're defeated. But if you think you can win, you will.")

What tips would you give to those attempting UGC NET for the first time?

First and foremost, believe in yourself. Have confidence that you can clear this exam. Avoid jumping between too many books or sources. Choose one good teacher or guide and stick to them. Understand the theoretical framework first, befriend your syllabus, and solve at least five years' worth of previous year question papers.

Consistent revision and daily practice make all the difference. As they say, "Karat karat abhyas ke, jadmati hot sujan" - consistent effort turns even the dullest into a genius.

What's next? Do you have plans for further studies or research?

Yes, I aspire to become a university professor. I want to pursue a PhD in Literature and Society, and contribute through research that bridges the gap between literature and real-life social dynamics.

Her story is a testament to how strong willpower, time management, and self-belief can help overcome even the toughest of odds. She not only cracked a national-level exam in her first attempt but did so while balancing multiple roles, with grace and grit.