UGC Fellowship, PhD Exam June 2025 Rescheduled, Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam. In response to multiple representations from candidates citing a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, which is scheduled on the same dates, the CSIR UGC NET exam will now be conducted on a single day on July 28.

The CSIR UGC NET is a national-level Computer Based Test (CBT) that determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian colleges and universities.

As per the revised schedule, the exam on July 28 will cover all five subjects:

Mathematical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences

Candidates will receive their exam city details 8 to 10 days before the examination through an advance city intimation slip.

For updates and further details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites: nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.ac.in. Queries can be addressed to NTA via email at csirnet@nta.ac.in or through the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.