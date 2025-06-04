Key UGC Exam For Fellowship, Doctorate To Begin From July 26. Check Details

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) for the June 2025 session. The online registration process for the exam began on June 3 and will continue until June 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the NTA notification, the deadline for application submission is June 23. The examination will be conducted from July 26 to July 28.

UGC CSIR-NET June 2025: Key Dates

Last date to register online June 23, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

Last date to pay application fee June 24, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

Application correction window June 25 to June 26, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

CSIR NET 2025 Exam Dates July 26, 27, and 28, 2025

CSIR NET June 2025: Who Is Eligible To Apply?

To be eligible for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination, candidates must meet the criteria outlined in the official notification. In terms of academic requirements, candidates must possess the qualifications specified in the CSIR UGC NET 2025 notification.

Additionally, applicants must fall within the prescribed age limits for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions.

UGC CSIR-NET June 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Go to the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the link titled 'Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2025: Click here to register/login'.

You will be directed to a new window.

Register yourself using your email ID and mobile number.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern And Medium

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for 180 minutes (3 hours).

The question papers will consist of objective-type questions (MCQs), and the medium of the papers will be bilingual (English and Hindi).

There will be a total of five test papers:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

UGC CSIR-NET June 2025: Key Points To Note Before Application Submission

Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2025, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully. The exam fee is also required to be paid online only through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can reach out to NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to assess the eligibility of Indian candidates for academic and research roles in higher education institutions. It is a qualifying exam for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and for admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges nationwide.