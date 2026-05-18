<i>GOAT</i> Director Venkat Prabhu Gifts Chief Minister Vijay The Iconic 'TN07 CM 2026' Number Plate

Director Venkat Prabhu has sent fans into a frenzy after gifting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay the iconic TN07 CM 2026 number plate from The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

The special number plate was seen on the car driven by Vijay's character in the 2024 blockbuster, but what once looked like an interesting cinematic detail is now being revisited as a possible prediction of his political journey.

Venkat Prabhu recently met Vijay and presented him with the memorable prop, sharing pictures from the meeting on X. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "A history is made. From a thought to a vision to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026."

For many, the number plate has become more than just a movie prop. In GOAT, Vijay's character is seen driving a vehicle carrying the registration TN07 CM 2026 - a detail that caught fans' eyes during the film's release. But following Vijay's recent political rise, the scene has taken on a whole new meaning.

Many on social media now believe the number plate was an uncanny nod to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with some joking that Venkat Prabhu may have predicted the future.

About GOAT

Apart from Vijay, GOAT also features Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, and Jayaram. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vijay plays a double role in the movie.

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