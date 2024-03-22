ARRPD6 First Poster: Prabhu Deva, AR Rahman Reunite After 25 Years

Prabhu Deva shared this image on Instagram. (courtesy: prabhudevaofficial)

Prabhu Deva's recent Instagram post is generating significant buzz in the entertainment industry. The veteran director-actor-choreographer is reuniting with music maestro AR Rahman after a gap of 25 years. The project is tentatively titled ARRPD6, combining the initials of the talented duo. The animated poster features a faceless figure resembling Prabhu Deva engaged in a dynamic dance pose, with a cloud formation in the background creating a silhouette resembling AR Rahman's face. In the subsequent slide, the cast members are listed, including Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actors Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan. Additionally, the names of the producers, Manoj NS, Divya Manoj, and Dr. Praveen Elak, are mentioned. Manoj NS is set to write and direct the project. The movie is going to be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Take a look at Prabhu Deva's post below:

Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman have collaborated on multiple occasions in the past, creating memorable music and dance moments. Their iconic songs Muqabla and Urvashi from the 1994 film Kadhalan were a massive success. They have also worked together on tracks like Chiku Buku Raile in the 1993 movie Gentleman, Romeo Aatam in Mr. Romeo (1996), and Petta Rap in Kadhalan.

In 2019, Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor danced to the beat of AR Rahman's famous track Muqabla in the movie Street Dancer 3D. This song, originally from Prabhu Deva's 1994 film Kadhalan/Humse Hai Muqabla, was revived for the new version. The video highlighted effortless dance moves by Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, and Shraddha Kapoor. The new version of Muqabla was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Prabhu Deva welcomed a baby girl with his wife Himani. Confirming this joyful news, Prabhu Deva shared with ETimes, "Yes Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age. I feel very, very happy and complete."

Prabhu Deva married Himani in 2020, after his divorce from Ramlath in 2011. From his previous marriage, Prabhu Deva has three sons.