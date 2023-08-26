The Rocketry Effect: 'Liked Yours Better Than Oppenheimer,' AR Rahman Tells Madhavan

AR Rahman with Madhavan. (courtesy: arrahman)

AR Rahman has congratulated R Madhavan for the big win at the 69th National Film Awards. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, has won the National Award for Best Feature Film. To mark the special day, the maestro music composer recalled “the impact” of R Madhavan's directorial debut at Cannes, last year. Soon after the awards were announced, AR Rahman reshared his last year's post and congratulated the actor. AR Rahman also said that he liked Rocketry: The Nambi Effect “better than” Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

“Congrats R Madhavan…I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes...have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than Oppenheimer.”

Congrats Madhavan ????….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing????)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimerhttps://t.co/aGJQsK3u87 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 25, 2023

R Madhavan didn't miss the special gesture by AR Rahman on X, formerly known as Twitter. Reposting AR Rahman's tweet, the actor said, “Oh my God. Sir, you're always been one of the greatest inspirations for me but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of. You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what this means to us. God bless you sir and totally humbled and touched.”

Oh my God sir you're always been one of the greatest inspiration for me but today I am speechless and most importantly motivated way beyond what I thought I was capable of . You are incredible sir in every sense of the word and we at Team Rocketry cannot begin to tell you what… https://t.co/ifqQH67MQN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 26, 2023

After winning the National Award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan wrote a moving note on behalf of the team. The actor dropped the poster of his film and claimed it to be an “overwhelming day for team Rocketry.” The actor added that this achievement makes him believe that S Nambi Narayanan “will finally get the recognition he so richly deserves.”

His note read, “Today is an overwhelming day for Team Rocketry and everybody involved with this film. Getting the national award for the Best Feature Film has given us the belief that Nambi Narayanan Sir will finally get the recognition he so richly deserves, and that has been our only mission.”

Madhavan added, “The love of the audience around the world and the recognition bestowed upon us today has completely humbled me and I do not take this lightly. This has inspired me to give even more of myself to this wonderful profession I am in, and I hope to entertain all of you, as best as I can in the years to come. My heartfelt and BIG Congratulations to all the other National award winners and contenders who have put in an extraordinary effort to get this recognition and come this far. On behalf of Team Rocketry and my family, our deepest gratitude to the Jury, Nambi sir and most importantly the filmgoers and audiences for the incredible recognition and honour. Jai Hind.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released in July last year.