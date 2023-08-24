'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Wins Best Film At 69th National Awards

The National Awards were announced at a press conference in New Delh

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' won the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 69th National Awards today. The movie is about the life and struggles of Nambi Narayanan (played by R Madhavan) who was a senior ISRO scientist and later was alleged of being involved in espionage. He fought the case, got acquitted of all charges, and even made the police pay him compensation for undue detention and trauma.

The awards were announced at a press conference in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their perfomances in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi' respectively while Allu Arjun got the award for Best Actor for 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Pankaj Tripathi was named Best Supporting Actor for 'Mimi' and Best Supporting Actress went to Pallavi Joshi for 'The Kashmir Files' which won Nargis Dutt award for Best Film on national integration.

The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film "RRR".