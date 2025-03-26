NDTV Yuva: "She Won The National Award, Had A Kid, Her Life Is Set," Sara Ali Khan On Feeling Envious Of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2023. It was her first collaboration with the ace filmmaker, and she truly made an impression.

Alia's most gifted year was probably 2022, not only did it start with a bang with Gangubai Kathiawadi doing phenomenally well, but she got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. She also welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Addressing the same, Sara Ali Khan admitted to feeling envious of Alia's growing success.

In a conversation with NDTV Yuva, Sara Ali Khan confessed, "When Alia got the National Award, I was like, 'God she got it, she has a kid also, her life is set.' But I don't know what she went through to get that. I, as an actor, de-humanised her. You don't know, she must have had challenges and disappointments too, to reach where she has. But I didn't realise what went into it. There are two sides to every coin."

Speaking about why it is important to know both sides of the story, Sara shared, "Most often, when we are envious of other people, we feel so without all the information. We are envious because we just see that success and then we want that. We don't see what goes behind it, we never see it. Envy means blindness."

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Skyforce, alongside Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar.

As for Alia, she was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

