NDTV Exclusive: "I Don't Have Words, This Is How It Is," Says Honey Trehan On Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Punjab '95</i> Being Stuck With CBFC

Just when Diljit Dosanjh was reeling from the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, there's another film that gained more momentum.

Filmmaker Honey Trehan's film Punjab '95, which has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since December 2022, is led by Diljit Dosanjh essaying the character of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra in Punjab '95

The Central Board for Film Certification had asked the makers for 127 cuts in the film, but there's no further word from them on that, the director tells NDTV.

The question lies in, with 127 cuts, what's left of the film? As the director reiterates, there has been 'radio-silence' from CBFC's end, which is mostly an indirect way of stopping the film from releasing.

Honey Trehan tells NDTV, "After 127 cuts, only the trailer will be left. I don't agree with those 127 cuts. Even if the film is released with all those cuts, I'll remove my name from it. I can understand that there is pressure on my producers to release with 127 cards, where everything gets changed, and it becomes something else. But it's not directed by me, so why would I take CBFC's credit away? I think it's better if they can get the credit. It's probably coming from people with an agenda; these people at CBFC, when you speak to them, they can't even talk straight."

Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra in Punjab '95

The filmmaker elaborates on some of the most illogical demands that came in the film's way. He simply had to put his foot down as it was a compromise on what and why the film was made, and the essence of the story.

Honey Trehan shares, "Let me give an instance. The story is set in Punjab. Why would any sensible person remove 'Punjab' from the title itself? They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them 'Police' and not 'Punjab Police'. Where is the logic?"

He adds, "They also said don't take Indira Gandhi's name. Okay, so then what should I call her? There's a film called Emergency that has been made on her whole life, and I can't even have one person take her name in the film? Why such partiality?"

Trehan expresses deep resentment when he cites examples of controversial movies such as The Kashmir Files from Kashmir, Emergency from Delhi, and The Sabarmati Report from Gujarat. If propaganda and fear of law and order getting messy in Punjab is the concern, the director questions how is it that only the Punjab law cannot be controlled?

"My film is not about any political party. It's about history and Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight for human rights. I have been very true to the film."

While the battle with CBFC continues, there have been private screenings of Punjab '95 that have been rolled out in various cities.

Trehan updates, "I showed the film to around 400 people. And all are well-read people. I have not gone out or spoken to any journalist who can write good things about me. I have just stated that there is a film that is in trouble. Watch the film and please share your thoughts on it. I also want to understand where the problem lies, because whatever CBFC is trying to jeopardise, it makes no sense."

In a parting note, Honey Trehan says, "I have waited and been patient for two and a half years. If you can't express through your art, then where is the democracy? I have no words. This is how it is right now. Beyond a point, it's in nobody's control."

"It's not my film then, it's CBFC's film," concludes Honey Trehan.

