<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Global Box Office Report: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Earns More Than Rs 55 Crore Without India Release

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, released worldwide, except in India, on June 27. The film, directed by Amar Hundal, has been embroiled in a controversy ever since its trailer dropped. The makers were slammed for casting Pakistani actress Hania Amir after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

Despite not premiering in Indian theatres, Sardaar Ji 3 is doing exceptionally well in the overseas market. According to a report by KoiMoi, the movie is doing fantastic business in International territories, with Pakistan and Canada taking the lead. It has reportedly amassed Rs 55 crore gross at the box office after the third weekend.

A few days ago, Team Diljit Dosanjh uploaded a post on Instagram, hinting at Sardaar Ji 3's “global rush.”

The post revealed that the horror-comedy minted Rs 52 crore in just two weeks.

Previously, Dijit Dosanjh reacted to the Sardaar Ji 3 row in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

The Punjabi icon shared, “When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening."

Diljit Dosanjh added, “They know there'll be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation's not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

Director Kabir Khan, whose 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocked 10 years on July 17, came out in support of Diljit Dosanjh, claiming that it was “unfair to target” Diljit.

Notably, Bajrangi Bhaijaan explored the India-Pakistan conflict through the story of a little estranged girl Munni (Harshaali Malhotra) from Pakistan who returns home with the help of an Indian man, Bajrangi (Salman Khan).

Sardaar Ji 3 is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

