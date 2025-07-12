"Not Easy Getting A Chair": DK Shivakumar Amid Power Rift With Siddaramaiah

One should always seize the opportunity to sit if one finds a chair, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said in a tongue-in-cheek remark that came amid possible talks of a power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking at the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by the Bangalore Advocates Association on Friday, Mr Shivakumar said: "I see many lawyers here who are not sitting despite the availability of vacant chairs, while we are all scrambling to find one. Getting a chair is not easy. When you get the opportunity, you must sit and not let go of the chance."

He added: "It seems many of you are very sacrificial by nature. Such a good building has been made with great chairs, make use of the opportunities when you get them."

The Deputy Chief Minister's comments drew chuckles from the audience but is also seen as a veiled reference to the ongoing power struggle within the ruling Congress in the southern state.

Rumours had persisted since the Congress came to power in May 2023 that a power-sharing deal existed between Mr Siddaramaiah and his deputy. According to the purported agreement - which the Congress neither confirmed nor denied - Mr Siddaramaiah was to serve the first two-and-a-half years, after which Mr Shivakumar would take over as Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Mr Siddaramaiah, however, firmly asserted that he would complete the full term and that the Chief Minister's post was "not vacant."

"The question of leadership is not with the high command. It (Shivakumar's challenge) has been resolved. I am getting the full support of the Congress high command... I wouldn't have continued if they had not supported me," he told NDTV after returning from New Delhi.

Mr Shivakumar, who also returned from the Capital, refused to comment on the Chief Minister's remarks. "The Chief Minister has already communicated what the high command has said. He has answered all your questions. After that, it's not right for me to keep making statements or for you to keep asking them. I don't know why you're so concerned or in such a hurry about me. I'm certainly not in a hurry," he said.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the confusion could have been avoided if the party's general secretaries had addressed the issue earlier.