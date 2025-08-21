"Diverted Rs 10 Crore Because...": BJP Livid Over Karnataka Funds For Wayanad

The move of Karnataka's Siddaramaiah government to give a Rs 10-crore grant to families affected by landslides in Kerala's Wayanad has set up a fresh face-off with the state's Opposition BJP. Multiple leaders have objected to the largesse, alleging that funds are being diverted to Wayanad because it is the constituency of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The leaders have also pointed out that when in the Opposition, Mr Siddaramaiah had coined the "My tax, my right" slogan, holding the government responsible for the funds it spent.

The Congress has pointed out that the help was sent to Wayanad as a humanitarian measure. "India is a large country. Whenever something happens in Nepal or other places, we give funds. Whether it is Maharashtra or any other state, we provide grants during floods and other disasters. States also give funds to other states. There is nothing wrong in that," said the state's industries minister MB Patil.

The BJP, however, has pointed out that Rs 10 crore for 100 families would mean Rs 10 lakh for each family - an unprecedented amount that only matches ex gratia for loss of lives in rare cases.

"The government gave 10 crore to the people of Wayanad. The CM has allocated 75 per cent to Karnataka and 25 per cent to Wayanad. In Karnataka, elephant trainers get only 5 lakh compensation, while in Wayanad it is 15 lakh," said senior BJP leader CP Patil.

"CM @siddaramaiah avare, was it not you who campaigned in Delhi shouting "My Tax, My Right", insisting Karnataka's money must not leave the State? Yet today, you divert Rs 10 Cr of Kannadigas' tax money to Wayanad in Kerala, just because it's @priyankagandhi constituency," state BJP chief BY Vijayendra posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"When our farmers reel under crop loss, when MLAs don't even get basic grants to lay foundation stones, when schools & colleges lack infrastructure - you claim there is no money. But to please your high command, you generously gift crores outside Karnataka. This is not compassion, it is servitude," he added.

The families had been hit by the landslide caused by heavy rains in Wayanad district's Meppadi in July 2024, which had caused massive loss of life and property.