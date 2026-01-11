2 Men Arrested For Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman In Karnataka

Police in Karnataka's Hubballi arrested two men for kidnapping a woman, sexually assaulting her, and filming the act, while another man was arrested for circulating the obscene visuals on WhatsApp. The incident occurred from 11.30 pm to 12 am on Friday. According to the police, the 35-year-old woman was approached by two men travelling in an auto-rickshaw near the Ambedkar Ground. The men allegedly forced the woman into the auto-rickshaw.

They then behaved inappropriately with the woman, made unwanted sexual contact, and coerced her into consuming alcohol. The two men, identified as Shivanand and Ganesh, were also accused of recording photos and videos of the incident before dropping the woman back near Ambedkar Ground.

The case came to light after the public handed over the recorded visuals to the police. Initially, the woman's identity and whereabouts were unknown, and the police were considering registering a suo moto case.

However, following a search, the woman was traced within Hubballi. Investigation revealed that she had been living in different parts of the city for nearly one and a half months, often seeking food and shelter near Siddharoodha Math and nearby temples.

After she was located, a formal complaint was registered, strengthening the case against the accused. Shivanand and Ganesh have been booked for the alleged abduction and sexual assault. The man who was arrested for circulating the visuals on WhatsApp was identified as Pradeep.

The three men are reported to be auto drivers and daily-wage labourers. They have been charged under relevant sections of sexual assault laws as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Regarding the victim's condition, police stated that there were no major visible physical injuries. However, she was taken to a hospital for a detailed medical examination as per protocol.