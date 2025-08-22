DK Shivakumar Sings RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly, Then Clarifies

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday stoked controversy after he sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s anthem in the state assembly, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a swipe at the Congress over its criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of the organisation in his Independence Day speech.

The Congress leader, however, said he is a "Congress since birth for life" and has no plans to join hands with the BJP.

A 73-second video of the clip shows the Deputy Chief Minister singing the RSS anthem - Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume - in the assembly premises. This came after the BJP took a jibe at him over his past remark on the RSS, which is the ideological parent of the opposition party in the state.

“Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume…”



– DK Shivakumar seen singing the RSS anthem yesterday in the Karnataka assembly



Rahul Gandhi & close aides of Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now.



After PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the RSS from the ramparts of… pic.twitter.com/SmB9tnGs5v — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 22, 2025

On Friday, the BJP targeted the Congress, saying a majority of its leaders are now hailing the RSS.

"Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume... DK Shivakumar seen singing the RSS anthem yesterday in the Karnataka assembly. Rahul Gandhi & close aides of Gandhi Vadra family straight into ICU/Coma mode now," BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X.

Mr Bhandari also referred to the Congress's criticisms of PM's mention of the RSS in his Independence Day speech. Besides, he hinted at the internal differences within the Congress over various issues and alleged no one in the party takes its MP Rahul Gandhi "seriously".

"After PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a majority of Congress leaders are now hailing the RSS. No one in Congress - Tharoor to DK Shivkumar takes Rahul seriously!" he said.

As the video triggered a controversy, Mr Shivakumar said: "I am a born Congressman. As a leader I should know my opponents and friends. I have studied about them. There is no question of joining hands (with the BJP). I will lead the Congress. I have been with the Congress since birth for life."

The assembly was holding a discussion on the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru when Mr Shivakumar dismissed the Opposition's criticisms and said he can also flag several lapses by BJP-led governments in other states.

"The KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) secretary is my childhood friend, others in the KSCA are also close to me. I am in charge minister for Bengaluru. I did go to the airport, I held the Karnataka flag, I wished them and kissed the cup, I did my job," he said, referring to the celebrations that broke out after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered its first ever victory in the Indian Premier League this year.

Referring to the stampede that killed 11 people, he said: "What happened was unfortunate and was an accident. I am a cricket fan myself. I can list out what all has happened in other states, what all was tweeted by your party. Even calling the home minister 'nalayak' for not giving permission for the procession is all with me, but I don't want to do this. If not under you I have grown under (Home Minister G) Parameshwara at least."

As Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said Mr Shivakumar once wore the RSS shorts (earlier uniform), the latter sang the RSS anthem in a jovial manner.