"Not Pre-Planned": DK Shivakumar Denies BJP's Allegations Over Ballari Clash

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted the allegations levelled by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the violent clash in Ballari was a "pre-planned conspiracy", urging people to wait for the inquiry report on the matter.

Shivkumar said, "We have suspended the SP. Let the inquiry come out. This was not preplanned."

This comes in response to allegations by Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka that the clash was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ballari following a violent clash that killed Congress workers Rajashekhar, saying SP Pavan Nejjur has been suspended for his absence on the spot.

The clash erupted between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Thursday, which resulted in the death of Congress worker Rajashekhar.

Janardhana Reddy founded the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), which merged with the BJP last year.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to the media regarding the allegations made by the opposition BJP, said, "I don't want to answer the BJP. I have suspended the SP because he was not present on the spot."

The Karnataka government suspended newly appointed SP Ballari Pavan Nejjur following a clash that broke out in the unveiling program of the Statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle.

The clash led to further violent incidents, including stone pelting.

According to a letter from the Director General & Inspector General of Police, Ballari Range, Ballari, the officer did not effectively manage the situation and failed to brief senior officers on the ground situation properly.

The DG&IGP has also accordingly recommended necessary action against the officer, the official order stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) R Hithendra told the media on Friday that five guns have been seized from five private gunmen at the site that were allegedly used during the violence.

