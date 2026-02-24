'You May Leave If You Want': Karnataka Minister vs Party Leader At Key Meet

A tense exchange unfolded during a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting in Dharwad district on Monday, as Karnataka minister Santosh Lad and Congress MLC FH Jakkappanavar locked horns over issues concerning Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The confrontation began when Congress MLC Jakkappanavar, an educationist and labour leader associated with the Congress' SC Cell, alleged that the government was neglecting SC/ST concerns in the district.

"I am only raising my voice for the SC/ST community. I am not being allowed to speak on issues that concern them," the MLC said during the meeting, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the minister.

Santosh Lad, who also serves as the district in-charge minister, dismissed the allegation and maintained that all members were being given adequate time to present their views.

As the exchange grew heated, Lad reportedly told Jakkappanavar, "There is no need to argue. Don't speak like this. If you want to leave the meeting, you may."

The brief war of words disrupted proceedings before senior officials and party leaders intervened to calm tempers and restore order.

Santosh Lad represents the Kalghatgi-Alnavar constituency in Dharwad district and is currently a cabinet minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government. Jakkappanavar has long been vocal on issues of social justice and representation, particularly concerning SC welfare.