Newlywed Dalit Couple Driven Out Of Temple In Karnataka

A case of alleged caste discrimination has been reported from Karnataka's Tumakuru district, where a Dalit family was allegedly humiliated and forced to leave the temple premises.

A newly married Dalit couple had visited the Arasamma Temple in Goni village, when a man belonging to an upper-caste allegedly pretended to be possessed by a deity. The man, identified as Narayanappa, then ordered the family to leave, claiming they were not permitted inside the temple.

A video of the incident shows a man sitting on one knee, blocking the hallway to the deity. He then gets up and shouts at the family, allegedly asking them to get out.

The family was reportedly humiliated and forced to leave the temple premises.

Upset over the incident, the victim Jagadish approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Turuvekere Police Station.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Narayanappa, and others present inside the temple at the time of the incident - Prabha, Kantanna, Amulya, Puttegowda, Padma and others - under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Narayanappa has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.