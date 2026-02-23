38 MLAs Add To Congress' Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar Leadership Headache

The Congress' Karnataka leadership tussle - a showdown between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar that could derail the party's 2028 re-election bid - is unresolved.

And now there is more pressure on the party after 38 first-time MLAs wrote to a raft of senior leaders, including Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, to request cabinet representation in the proposed reshuffle.

In their letter, a copy of which NDTV accessed Monday afternoon, the 38 called their election "a clear mandate from the people for emergence of new and young leadership" and complained none had been inducted into the 34-member Council of Ministers after the 2023 victory.

"That being the case, it is justified that first-time MLAs are also accommodated in the cabinet."

They argued that providing opportunities to new entrants - the demand was for at least five of to be elevated - could help balance experience with youthful energy and improve governance.

"It is the need of the hour that young, dynamic, and proactive first-time MLAs are provided an opportunity to serve as ministers... We, the undersigned members of the Legislative Assembly, earnestly request you to ensure at least five first-time MLAs are accommodated in the cabinet."

On possible counters about their lack of experience, the signatories said inclusion of new faces in ministerial roles is not uncommon in Indian politics; they noted several states had entrusted first-time MLAs with key responsibilities, including ministerial and chief ministerial positions.

Emphasising their commitment to Congress ideology and transparent governance, the MLAs expressed confidence that representing younger legislators could strengthen, rather than weaken, the party's organisational base and help it retain power in the 2028 Assembly election.

The letter will add to the party's headaches before the next election.

Meanwhile, on the leadership tussle, Siddaramaiah posted strongly-worded remarks on social media last week in which he claimed 'several powerful leaders had', over the years, attempted to isolate him politically and end his career through "cunning conspiracies".

Speculation over a change of leadership in Karnataka has haunted the Congress since the 2023 poll win and Siddaramaiah and DKS, as Shivkumar is called, faced off over the top job.

The face-off reached a crescendo in November and December last year, forcing the Congress to step in and order the two to stand down and cease hostilities while a deal is worked out.