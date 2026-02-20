Activist In MUDA Land Scam Case Arrested In 'Fake' Audio Clips Row

Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru land scam case that haunted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family, was arrested by Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch Friday for allegedly creating fake audio clips to defame a state government officer.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by the officer in question, DB Natesh, who is the former Commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Acting on his complaint, the CCB conducted a detailed investigation and obtained a search warrant to search Krishna's Mysuru home, after which he was taken into custody. The CCB said Krishna made and circulated fake clips and documents, with malicious intent.

"During the investigation, evidence was collected from the complainant and social media platforms, and the audio clip uploaded on Facebook was examined," Bengaluru Police chief Seemant Kumar Singh said, adding that Krishna is now being questioned further.

Background

Earlier krishna had released a six-second audio clip in which Natesh is allegedly heard speaking to a Mysuru-based individual and suggesting they should get a one-to-one connection with Krishna through some link.

Krishna had also alleged the ex- MUDA Commissioner paid a bribe of Rs 1.60 crore to Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government to secure his promotion.

MUDA land scam

The alleged scam pertains to MUDA's allotment of land to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi.

Krishna, an anti-corruption activist, claimed irregularities in the process – i.e., between 2016 and 2024 there was grant of 14 plots in an upmarket Mysuru neighbourhood in exchange for 3.16 acres of land in a village bordering the city – cost the state Rs 45 crore.

Krishna wrote to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot in August 2024 to authorise an investigation.

That request was approved but the Governor's nod was swiftly challenged in the Karnataka High Court. Siddaramaiah argued the order for his prosecution was illegal since the Governor could not take that step without the state government's approval.

In September the court rejected his plea and a case was filed.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly denied any impropriety in these transactions, claiming the 14 plots of land allotted to his wife were, in fact, gifts from her brother.

In February 2025 the state's anti-corruption watchdog closed the case against the Chief Minister and his wife over "lack of evidence to conduct any inquiries. Months later a one-man judicial commission set up by the state government also gave them a 'clean chit'.