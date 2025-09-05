Siddaramaiah, Family Given 'Clean Chit' By Judicial Commission In MUDA Case

A judicial commission has given a 'clean chit' to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. The panel, headed by the former judge of the Karnataka High Court, had submitted its report to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on July 31.

According to officials, the probe panel exonerated Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi B M, citing no illegality in the allotment of 14 plots (to Parvathi) instead of 3.16 acres of her land at the Kesare village in Mysuru - which was allegedly used up by MUDA to form a layout.

The Commission had also inquired into allegations of illegalities in the MUDA between 2006 and July 2024.

"We (the Cabinet) had constituted Justice P N Desai's one-man commission, which has submitted its report in two volumes. The report makes it clear that there is no truth in allegations made against the chief minister and his family. It has also asked for action against certain officials on various accounts. We have accepted the report and its recommendations," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.