Assam Polls, Bengaluru Garbage Row And What-About-Leadership: DK Shivakumar Speaks To NDTV

Assam, garbage in the Garden City, and chief ministership. These are some of the topics DK Shivakumar mentioned in a frank conversation with NDTV. The Karnataka deputy chief minister has, in crystal clear terms, made his ambition known, much to the chagrin of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On whether he was bored of answering questions about a possible political change in Karnataka, Shivakumar told NDTV: "I'm not bored. I'm confident whatever will happen, it is left to me and my leadership. They know what to do, how to do, I believe in them. And I'm sure that they will work in the best interest of Karnataka."

Instead, he said it's the media that has been speculating on a leadership change in the southern state whose reputation for sweeping political upheavals is well-known.

"You people [media] are constantly speculating too much. It [announcement] will happen at the appropriate time... Let us work together, make Bengaluru proud. The world looks at India through Bengaluru. It will be more beneficial for the country if Bengaluru grows, becomes stronger," Shivakumar said.

Speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka surfaces every time Shivakumar flies to the national capital. Earlier this month, Shivakumar said he had always lived with the hope that hard work would be rewarded. "There will certainly be results for everyone's hard work. Where there is effort, there is reward. Where there is devotion, there is god," the deputy chief minister said.

The Karnataka Congress leadership tussle had deepened after Shivakumar announced a decision had already been taken and that Siddaramaiah would convey it at an appropriate time.

On Assam Election

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress in-charge of Assam election, said he was confident no Congress leader wants to join the BJP, which faces an anti-incumbency wave. The comments come amid the exit of former party state chief Bhupen Bohra, who yesterday met Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of joining the BJP in a formal event.

Shivakumar repeated what he said at rallies in Assam: "All our senior leaders and office bearers are very much confident that on the ground, there is a big anti-incumbency wave. The people of Assam want a change."

State Of Bengaluru

Responding to BJP MLAs preventing garbage trucks from dumping waste at designated sites in their constituencies, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, told NDTV these MLAs can't blackmail the government over "Rs 300-400 crore".

The ruling Congress and the BJP have been trading sharp words over the ongoing garbage disposal row in Bengaluru, with BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra asserting that there was no question of fearing what he termed "hollow threats" issued by Shivakumar.

The deputy chief minister said he is especially passionate about improving living conditions and infrastructure in the state, especially the capital Bengaluru.

To make this happen, Shivakumar requested certain cooperation from the people.

"... First, they should respect the law, should not litter, should have a traffic sense, pay taxes... I saw in Switzerland that no one took the wrong side of the road even when traffic was stopped for an hour," Shivakumar said.

The only way to bring sustainable change in Bengaluru, Shivakumar told NDTV, is to be very strict on rules.

"We have to, there is no option, we should be very strict on this issue, we should not yield to pressures, then only we can survive," he added.

The election to the civic body BBMP will likely be held in three-four months, Shivakumar said.