"I Will Never Be A Coward": Siddaramaiah Flags "Conspiracies" In Cryptic Post

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a strongly worded social media post in which he has spoken of political conspiracies directed against him. In the post, the Chief Minister has alleged that these efforts are aimed not only at him personally but at the people who support his politics of 'social justice'.

Siddaramaiah, 77, stated that his political journey had never been smooth and had instead been marked by repeated obstacles and challenges.

He noted that several powerful leaders had, over the years, attempted to isolate him politically and end his career through "cunning conspiracies". Each time, he said, he had managed to continue with the support and blessings extended by the public.

"My four decades of political life have never been a bed of roses; it has always been a path of stones and thorns. Many big leaders have carried out numerous cunning conspiracies to politically finish me. With the blessings of the people, I have overcome all of them," the Chief Minister's post read.

Siddaramaiah maintained that the recent developments should be seen as part of a larger political strategy motivated by jealousy and hatred.

"I know very well that this is not a conspiracy against me - it is a conspiracy against you, the people who believe in me, who love me, who continuously shower me with blessings and support. That is why, as long as I have breath in me, I will fight against this political conspiracy and against the politics of hatred and jealousy. This is a struggle for truth, justice and righteousness. With the support of all of you, I will carry forward this fight as long as I have breath in me. I will never be a coward who runs away from the battlefield," the post read.

When Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was asked about the Chief Minister's post, he replied that he did not know about it.

The remark came hours after a wide-ranging conversation with NDTV in which Shivakumar addressed several issues, including the speculation over a possible change in Karnataka's leadership. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Deputy Chief Minister spoke openly about the chief ministership, the forthcoming Assam elections, and the garbage crisis in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar made clear his own political ambitions, statements that have added to the discomfort within the Congress ranks and specifically for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Asked whether he was tired of repeated questions about a leadership change in the state, Shivakumar said: "I'm not bored. I'm confident whatever will happen, it is left to me and my leadership. They know what to do, how to do, I believe in them. And I'm sure that they will work in the best interest of Karnataka."

"You people [media] are constantly speculating too much. It [announcement] will happen at the appropriate time... Let us work together, make Bengaluru proud. The world looks at India through Bengaluru. It will be more beneficial for the country if Bengaluru grows, becomes stronger," he said.

Shivakumar claimed that questions about a change at the top surface every time he travels to the national capital. Earlier this month he had spoken of the rewards that come with hard work, saying: "There will certainly be results for everyone's hard work. Where there is effort, there is reward. Where there is devotion, there is god."

The Deputy Chief Minister has also stated publicly that a decision on the matter has already been taken and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would convey it at the right moment.

Amid this continuing leadership uncertainty, Congress MLC HC Balakrishna on Saturday rejected the Chief Minister's claims of a political conspiracy. Responding directly to Siddaramaiah's post, Balakrishna said there was no reason for anyone in the Congress to feel jealous of the Chief Minister. He pointed out that the party had already given Siddaramaiah every major opportunity available.

Balakrishna recalled the circumstances in which Siddaramaiah had joined the Congress. When former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was eased out of the party, all senior Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge, had welcomed Siddaramaiah into the fold.

"If there had been any genuine jealousy within the ranks, Siddaramaiah would never have been included in the Congress party in the first place," Balakrishna said.

"Chief Minister tweets that opponents are jealous of a sheep herder becoming Chief Minister. I don't know who will tweet what. There is no need to be jealous of Siddaramaiah. Congress has given him all kinds of opportunities. When Deve Gowda was pushed out, Congress embraced him. All senior Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar, Parameshwara, Kharge embraced Siddaramaiah. The Leader of the Opposition has given him the Chief Minister position. What is there for others to be jealous of in this. If there was jealousy, Siddaramaiah would not have been included in the Congress. There is no question of jealousy in this," he added.