Will 2026 Bring An End To Karnataka Congress's Leadership Tussle?

With a key meeting in Delhi expected after January 15, the focus is back on the Karnataka Congress and its unsolved leadership question. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the national capital to meet the party's top leadership after January 15. Sources reveal discussion is on a possible cabinet reshuffle. Speculations are also high that the leadership issue could come up during these talks. However, no formal agenda has been announced yet.

Congress sources have said that while Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change.

The timing of the visit has initiated debate within the party. For months the uncertainty over leadership has come up, but in recent weeks it has clearly moved out in the open.

What was earlier limited just to internal discussions or meetings has now come out in public. In several parts of Karnataka, Congress workers have held protests and raised slogans demanding clarity in leadership. Many of these demonstrations have openly backed Shivakumar, projecting him as a leader with strong organisational skills and deep grassroots connect.

Sources reveal that within party workers there is a growing view that Shivakumar enjoys significant support among cadres for his work in strengthening the organisation and staying closely connected with workers at the local level.

At the same time, the leadership question is not limited to just two individuals. Some senior leaders have indicated they would support any decision taken by the central leadership, emphasising that the final call is with the high command.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly stressed unity and said they will accept whatever decision the party takes. Joint appearances and breakfast meetings are being used to send out a message of stability. Siddaramaiah has said the high command takes the ultimate call on the leadership change and that it should be accepted by himself as well as his deputy.

Shivakumar, on his part, continues to remain calm. He has repeatedly said that he is a lifelong party worker and a Congressman, and will go by the decision of the high command. While some see it as a long-overdue promise, he has publicly downplayed it, stressing loyalty to the party.

Senior leaders like Home Minister G Parameshwara have indicated they would back Shivakumar if the top brass decide, and aide Iqbal Hussain has predicted a possible switch this month, adding to the speculation.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has promised talks to sort the issue, but no major moves till mid-January. This comes after the Congress Working Committee met earlier, where some workers pushed for elevating Shivakumar to the top spot. A group of MLAs and ministers close to Shivakumar also travelled to Delhi to pitch their views before the high command.

Kharge has since assured that the central leadership will sit down and resolve the matter amicably.

For now, both camps appear to be observing a temporary pause and are waiting for a word from the central leadership. The coming weeks, especially the meetings in Delhi after mid-January, are expected to be crucial.

If the leadership provides a clear direction, Karnataka could return its focus to governance and become a key pillar of the party's 2026 strategy.

As 2026 unfolds, all eyes remain on Delhi. Whether this year finally brings clarity to Karnataka's Congress leadership or allows the uncertainty to simmer on will shape not just the state's politics but the party's wider revival plans as well.

CWC message and the larger party picture

The leadership tussle in Karnataka comes at a time when the Congress leadership is trying to set a clear political direction for 2026.

At the recent Congress Working Committee meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge called for stronger coordination between state units and the central leadership.

He stressed the importance of district-level organisations and asked state governments to highlight welfare delivery as proof of good governance.

Kharge also flagged concerns over voter list irregularities, including deletions and additions, and said the party would keep a close watch on the electoral process. Welfare schemes, especially those affecting rural livelihoods, were identified as key political tools in the coming months.

Karnataka is seen as an important state for Congress to demonstrate both administrative stability and organisational strength.