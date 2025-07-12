Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar's Postmortem Report Reveals Chilling Details: "Organs Turned Black, Insects Near Body"

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali's body was discovered in her upscale Karachi apartment nine months after her death earlier this week, according to the initial post-mortem report.

The 32-year-old was found by a police team and a court-appointed bailiff while they were executing a court order to vacate the apartment, Geo News reported.

Body Found In 'Advanced State Of Decomposition'

The post-mortem paints a grim picture. Forensic experts confirmed that Humaira's body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition," with major organs reduced to an "unidentifiable mass and her facial features completely unrecognisable".

"Parts of the body were entirely devoid of muscle tissue, and the bones began to disintegrate upon touch," the report stated.

It added, "The brain matter was completely decomposed via autolysis, and internal organs turned into a black-coloured mass. The cartilage in joints was absent; however, it said no fractures were detected in bones."

Investigators also noted the presence of insects in the remains. "Experts say that these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed," the report noted.

Further details from the post-mortem mentioned: "According to the post-mortem findings, the head and spine remained intact, but there was no spinal cord as the body was highly decomposed. It further said brown-coloured insects were present, especially in the hair, but no maggots were found."

Cause of Death Not Yet Revealed

Due to the level of decomposition, the exact cause of death could not be established at this stage. However, Geo News reported that DNA profiling and toxicology tests are currently underway and may provide more clarity.

Humaira Asghar's Body Found After Landlord's Complaint

The discovery came after Humaira Asghar's landlord filed a complaint over unpaid rent, prompting police to enter the apartment, where they found her body in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

The timeline of her death has been pieced together through various details. Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem, confirmed the advanced decomposition, supporting the theory that she died several months ago.

Last Call Was Made In October

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza told Arab News, "As per Call Detail Record (CDR) the last call was made in October 2024." Neighbours also reported last seeing her around September or October.

Electricity Was Cut Off

Officials added that the electricity was disconnected in October 2024 due to non-payment, and there were no backup power sources in the apartment.

"Humaira's body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill," an official said, also noting that there were no candles in the home.

Karachi Neighbours Didn't Notice Anything

The only other apartment on Humaira Asghar's floor was unoccupied, so neighbours didn't notice any odour. When some residents returned in February, the smell had already faded. One of her balcony doors was found open, and the water pipes in the home were dry and rusted.

What We Know So Far

Another investigator pointed out that the food in Humaira's house had long expired. "The jars had rusted, and food had expired six months ago," they said.

Initially, police said that her family had refused to claim the body. However, her brother Naveed Asghar later arrived in Karachi to take custody of her remains. A DNA test was conducted as the body was severely decomposed and not visually identifiable. "We have come here and after fulfilling all the legal requirements, have received the dead body," Naveed said.

He revealed that Humaira had moved from Lahore to Karachi about seven years ago and had grown distant from the family. She had not visited them for nearly a year and a half. "That is why my father said that if there is any emergency, then you can bury her there [in Karachi]," he said, explaining the family's earlier reluctance. He also questioned the investigation process, asking, "Whatever matters took place with the landlord, did any of you interview him?"

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Hailing from Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She was seen playing supporting roles in a series of television shows such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. As for films, she was seen in Jalaibee (2015) and later in Love Vaccine (2021).

She gained further recognition in 2022 when she joined Tamasha Ghar, a reality show which aired on ARY Digital. She also received an award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star at the National Woman Leadership Awards in 2023.